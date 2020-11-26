Twitter Plans to Resume Verification for Public in 2021: Report

Twitter on Tuesday, 26 November, released plans for its new policy on how people are “verified” on the platform. The “blue check-mark” policy has been long promised by the company and has received criticism over its authenticity for verifying accounts, reported Reuters.

The social media company said in a blog post that it plans to relaunch its verification program, including a new public application process, in early 2021. It said a public feedback period for the new policy would open on Tuesday and run until 8 December.

Twitter generally verifies accounts of people of "public interest" such as celebrities, journalists, politicians, among others. The micro-blogging platform suspended public submissions for verification in 2017 after hearing feedback that the program felt “arbitrary and confusing to many people.”