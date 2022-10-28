Wordle 497 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 29 October 2022

Wordle is back with a new word of the day on a brand new day. Players should gear up to solve Wordle 497 answer on Saturday, 29 October 2022. The puzzle for Saturday might seem to be a little tricky for a few players because the word is not common or used frequently. There is nothing to worry about as we are here to help you solve the puzzle. We hope all the players will learn a new term today.

You only get six chances to solve Wordle 497 answer on Saturday, 29 October 2022. Players should read the hints and clues stated by us so they can use their limited chances cautiously. It is important to note that maintaining the score streak in the online word game is not easy. One must be careful.