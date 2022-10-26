Wordle 495 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 27 October 2022

The Wordle 495 answer on Thursday, 27 October 2022, is an easy one. We use this word quite often so guessing it should not be tough. The puzzle is available on the official website of The New York Times for all players. Before solving the puzzle for Thursday, one must go through the rules and regulations. As per the rules, a player has to guess a five-lettered word within six chances to get the score.

Wordle is an online web-based word game that was developed by Josh Wardle. Now, The New York Times owns and manages the game. Therefore, to play the game, one has to go to the official website – nytimes.com. New puzzles are updated at midnight so that regular players can start their day by getting a score in the online word game.