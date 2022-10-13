Wordle 482 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 14 October 2022
Wordle 482 word of the day today: The answer for Friday, 14 October 2022 is easy so you can get the score.
It is the day to solve Wordle 482 answer today, on Friday, 14 October 2022. We would like to inform our readers right at the beginning that the word of the day today is simple. You can take a look at the hints and clues stated by us if you get stuck. The hints will help you to find out the solution in no time and you can save your limited chances as well. You must try to get the score for Friday.
End your week on a positive note by guessing the Wordle 482 answer today, Friday, 14 October 2022. Anybody can play the online web-based word game because the puzzles are posted on the official website of the New York Times. The rules of the game are easy to remember, hence, most players like it.
The limited chances have made the online word game more interesting for the players. They are constantly trying to solve the words of the day within the limited chances because they do not want to break the score streak.
Wordle helps people to learn new terms daily. They can improve their English vocabulary by playing the online word game daily.
Wordle 482 Hints and Clues: 14 October 2022
It is time for us to state the hints and clues. Wordle 482 hints and clues for today, Friday, 14 October 2022 are stated below:
The word of the day begins with the letter F.
The second letter in the answer for today is L.
One vowel is used twice in the word of the day.
The solution for Friday ends with the letter R.
You must have already guessed the solution after reading the hints. Keep reading to cross-check your answer and get the score.
Players who do not want to know the word of the day are requested to stop reading. We do not want to spoil the excitement of finding the solution by revealing it.
Wordle 482 Word of the Day Today: 14 October 2022
Wordle 482 word of the day today, on Friday, 14 October 2022 is mentioned below for all the readers who want to know:
FLOOR
The online word game has been providing easy terms lately to regular players. We hope you got the score for today.
