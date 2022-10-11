Wordle 480 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 October 2022
Wordle 480 word of the day today: One vowel is repeated twice in the answer for Wednesday, 12 October 2022.
Wordle 480 answer today, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 is a little tricky. Most players will have to look for online help if they want to get the score. The word is uncommon so the players have to use their chances carefully if they want to get the score. We are here to help our readers with all the possible hints so that they can guess the answer on their own without breaking the score streak.
Wordle 480 answer today, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 has a lot of vowels so players should guess them first. This will help to find the other alphabet easily. The online web-based word game became a favourite among millions of people across the world. It helps us to learn new English terms and improve our vocabulary in the long run.
Keep reading if you are here to know the Wordle hints and answer for Wednesday. Do not take a look at the answer directly without trying. This is not only going to spoil the suspense of the game but also ruin your excitement.
The word game has simple rules that most people can remember easily. To play the game, one has to visit the official website of the New York Times online. The puzzles are updated at midnight so that players can solve them in the morning.
Wordle 480 Hints and Clues Today: 12 October 2022
Let's take a look at the Wordle 480 hints and clues for Wednesday, 12 October 2022:
The word of the day today begins with a vowel.
One vowel is repeated two times in the solution for Wednesday.
The puzzle for today has another vowel and it is O.
The word of the day on Wednesday ends with the letter C.
The alphabet N is present in the puzzle for 12 October.
Wordle 480 Word of the Day: 12 October 2022
Are you ready to take a look at the final answer? We have stated all the possible hints so it is time to state the word of the day.
Players who are not interested to know the answer right now are requested to stop reading further.
Wordle 480 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 12 October 2022 is stated below:
IONIC
We hope our readers were able to get the score without facing many problems.
