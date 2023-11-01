WhatsApp To Roll Out Alternate Profile Feature Soon: What Is It & How To Use It?

The Meta-owned calling and messaging platform WhatsApp will soon roll out a new privacy feature called 'Alternate Profile' to add one more layer of privacy for users. Currently, this feature is under development and is not available to beta testers. However, according to reports, the WhatsApp Alternate Profile feature will shortly be available to all users.

The main purpose behind introducing Alternate Profile is to mask the original profile of users, as a stride to enhance the security and user experience. This new feature will be quite beneficial for users who do not want to share their profile with everyone. Let us read all the important details about WhatsApp's Alternate Profile feature below.