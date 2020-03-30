WhatsApp in India Now Limiting ‘Status’ Video Uploads to 15 Sec

So if users in India try to upload video of more than 15 seconds as Status on WhatsApp, it won’t be posted. Previously you could upload videos of up to 30 seconds for Status on the platform, which won’t be temporarily possible.

WhatsApp caters to more than 400 million users in the country.

Recently we came across a report which says usage of popular social media apps like WhatsApp and Facebook has also seen a huge growth, especially in countries that have been put on lockdown.

This report from Kantar highlights the overall growth in WhatsApp usage has been over 40 percent, and this includes other Facebook-owned apps like Instagram as well.