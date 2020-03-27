722 Quarantined Delhi Locals’ Personal Data Circulated on WhatsApp

In a shocking development related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a document containing the personal information of 722 residents of New Delhi, including phone numbers, full address, and passport number, have been circulated on WhatsApp.

This serious violation of the fundamental Right to Privacy comes after a similar revelation in Bengaluru where the state’s Health Department itself had uploaded a list of 15,000 individuals, with their address and phone number, on Twitter.

The list of south Delhi residents, which also includes minors, pertains to passengers who have arrived at Delhi’s international airport from coronavirus-affected countries between 9-20 March. It is not clear how this list, meant for government authorities, came to be publicly circulated.