WhatsApp’s New Feature to Automatically Delete Media from Phone 

WhatsApp has been working on a new feature for the platform where media files such as images, videos, GIFs, etc., sent to a user will disappear once the recipient has left the chat window. The feature is called Expiring Media.

As per WABetainfo, the upcoming feature is currently in its testing phase and will be made available in the beta version before being released for global WhatsApp users.

The Expiring Media feature will allow users to send photos and videos which would be available for viewing temporarily and will automatically get deleted.

This feature is similar to what Instagram offers with the disappearing photo or video feature in the direct messages option.