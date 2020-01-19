TecQ: AI With Human Emotions, New Microsoft Browser & More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology stories.
Can We Live in a World Where Microsoft, Google & Amazon Don’t Exist?
It just struck me one morning how our urban lives, in general, revolve around these five companies: Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. From the moment you wake up you begin to use some app or device that’s related to one of the five companies.
That got me thinking: Is it possible to live without these five companies and their products? What smartphone would you use if not an Android or an iPhone? What computer would you use if it wasn’t running Windows or a Mac OS? How would you communicate if it wasn’t for Whatsapp or Gmail?
Read the full story here.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Says The 21st Century is Going to Be India’s
As expected, Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon on Wednesday showed up at the company’s Smbhav event for small and medium business enterprises in India, where he spoke at length about where the country is headed in the coming years.
Speaking to Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, Bezos shared his insights on the company, his early years and what Amazon plans to do to tackle climate change, as well as his space plans with Blue Origin.
Read the full story here.
Say Hello to Neon: The AI Video Bots That Have Human Emotions
Have you ever imagined what voice assistants like Siri or Amazon’s Alexa would look like if we could see them? Like how we have already seen what Microsoft’s Cortana looks like in the company’s famous game franchise Halo.
Turns out that a company called Samsung STAR Labs has developed an AI video bot that looks exactly like a human being and even has emotions.
Dubbed Neon and developed by the company’s CEO Pranav Mistry, Neon is an AI digital avatar that mimics real human emotions and has its own personality.
Read more about Neon here.
TikTok & GPay Make Merry in India: App Annie Mobile 2020 Report
The latest App Annie report, detailing mobile usage trends about which apps were heavily used during the year, shares some interesting data on how things have moved over the past 12 months.
The entity has released its State of Mobile 2020 report and it goes without saying that our focus has been to cull out data pertaining to the Indian market. This includes trends like which apps have been a hit with Indian users and is India the go-to hub for growth in this space.
Read the full story here.
Microsoft Has Launched Its New Web Browser With Help From Google
Microsoft is finally ready to enter the web browser market yet again, and this time, it is taking help from Google to build its product. The company has announced that the consumer-ready version of the Edge browser based on the Chromium engine is now downloadable for all users on Windows, Android as well as macOS.
The browser was first made available in beta version a few months back, and now it’s publicly available to download from Microsoft’s website.
Read the full story here.