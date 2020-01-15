Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Says The 21st Century is Going to Be India’s

As expected, Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon on Wednesday showed up at the company’s Smbhav event for small and medium business enterprises in India, where he spoke at length about where the country is headed in the coming years.

Speaking to Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, Bezos shared his insights on the company, his early years and what Amazon plans to do to tackle climate change, as well as his space plans with Blue Origin.

In addition to this, he announced a slew of commitments for the Indian market, which included an investment of over $1 billion to help digitise the small and medium enterprise sector in the country. He also says Amazon will export about $10 billion worth of Make-in-India products by 2025.

In the fireside chat with Agarwal, he also narrated the story behind how Amazon was created and who inspired him.