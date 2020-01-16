TikTok & GPay Make Merry in India: App Annie Mobile 2020 Report

Ever since demonetisation came as a jolt to the fortunes of businesses in India, people have been forced to look at using mobile-based payment apps, which is now offered by players like Paytm, PhonePe and Google among others.

And even though cash continues to be the go-to mode of making transactions, the usage time of payment apps has been steadily increasing since 2017.

The report emphasises on that reality, as more than 100 billion sessions were recorded on these apps in 2019. This was an increase of more than 40 billion sessions from 2018. It mentions Google Pay was the leading payment app player in the country last year, with over 36 million new downloads added.

In addition to this, Indian mobile users have recorded a staggering 80 percent growth in sessions on entertainment apps like Hotstar, Netflix from 2017 to 2019. This growth can be credited to cheapest data rates in the world, made available to users by all telecom operators in the country.

Now let’s take a look at the top apps across various segments in India for the year 2019.