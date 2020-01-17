Microsoft Has Launched Its New Web Browser With Help From Google

Microsoft is finally ready to enter the web browser market yet again, and this time, it is taking help from Google to build its product. The company has announced that the consumer-ready version of the Edge browser based on the Chromium engine is now downloadable for all users on Windows, Android as well as macOS.

The browser was first made available in beta version a few months back, and now it’s publicly available to download from Microsoft’s website.

Unlike the previous web browsers from Microsoft (remember Internet Explorer?), the new Edge browser is expected to be faster and support all the latest web features thanks to the Chromium engine, which also powers Google’s Chrome web browser, the most popular in the world among users.