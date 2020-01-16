Say Hello to Neon: The AI Video Bots That Have Human Emotions

Have you ever imagined what voice assistants like Siri or Amazon’s Alexa would look like if we could see them? Like how we have already seen what Microsoft’s Cortana looks like in the company’s famous game franchise Halo.

Turns out that a company called Samsung STAR Labs has developed an AI video bot that looks exactly like a human being and even has emotions.

Dubbed Neon and developed by the company’s CEO Pranav Mistry, Neon is an AI digital avatar that mimics real human emotions and has its own personality.