TecQ: Mobile Internet Shutdown, Airpods-Like Earphones & More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of technology stories
New Samsung Flip Phone Leaked, Could Rival New Moto Razr
Samsung is all set to take on Motorola with its upcoming foldable phone, which is likely to launch in the coming months. Famed leakster Ice Universe has shared images allegedly showing the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung's clamshell foldable phone that it is going to release alongside the Galaxy S11 next year.
The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam. intact.
Can Huawei Get Indian Developers to Make Android Apps Sans Google?
The spillover effect of the US-China trade war has compelled one company to change its strategy, and stop relying on partners from the US.
Huawei is often criticised for supposedly being the mouthpiece of the Chinese government, but the company is a conglomerate that makes products and offers services across varied sectors.
This is why, when Google’s support to Huawei and Honor (and its devices) were cut off, the Chinese brand decided to take matters into its own hands, and build an ecosystem that doesn’t rely on external factors or resources. For this, the company is making a platform that runs on Android but doesn’t support any of the popular Google apps.
RealMe Buds Air Wireless Offer ‘AirPods’ For the Budget Conscious
After a lot of anticipation, Realme launched its wireless Buds Air device in the Indian market priced at Rs 3,999. These wireless earbuds carry a unique feature, and it’s all about the design.
You wouldn’t be the first one to mistake it for the Apple AirPods (especially in that white colour) but for under Rs 5,000, the company is most likely looking to make the technology accessible for the mass consumers.
Here’s Why Telcos Shutting Down Service in Delhi Was Illegal
On Thursday, 19 December, the internet and mobile services were suspended in some parts of the national capital amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio and even the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) were ordered to shut down services in select parts of the capital.
An order, issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police on 18 December, started doing the rounds asking telcos to shut down their services from 9 AM to 1 PM on 19 December. They duly adhered to the police order from the special cell.
New WhatsApp Bug Deletes Group Chat History, Update Your App Now
It has been a challenging year for WhatsApp, with too many mishaps causing concern for the users, as well as other entities across the globe.
And after the big reveal of Pegasus spyware infecting thousands of devices, a new report brings more issues for the Facebook-owned messaging platform.
Check Point Research on Tuesday has publicly confirmed a new bug on the app, which could not only crash your group chats but also delete the chat history from day one. This bug would allow the attacker to send a malicious group chat message that would crash the app for all members of the group, the security researchers mentioned via its report.
