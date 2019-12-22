TecQ: Mobile Internet Shutdown, Airpods-Like Earphones & More

The spillover effect of the US-China trade war has compelled one company to change its strategy, and stop relying on partners from the US.

Huawei is often criticised for supposedly being the mouthpiece of the Chinese government, but the company is a conglomerate that makes products and offers services across varied sectors.

This is why, when Google’s support to Huawei and Honor (and its devices) were cut off, the Chinese brand decided to take matters into its own hands, and build an ecosystem that doesn’t rely on external factors or resources. For this, the company is making a platform that runs on Android but doesn’t support any of the popular Google apps.

Read the full story here.