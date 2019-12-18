RealMe Buds Air Wireless Offer ‘AirPods’ For the Budget Conscious

After a lot of anticipation, Realme launched its wireless Buds Air device in the Indian market priced at Rs 3,999. These wireless earbuds carry a unique feature, and it’s all about the design.

You wouldn’t be the first one to mistaken it for the Apple AirPods (especially in that white colour) but for under Rs 5,000, the company is most likely looking to make the technology accessible for the mass consumers.

But looking beyond the design, does the Buds Air (the name could have been better), for its price, offer a viable buying option with decent quality on offer? We’ve been using it for a few hours to see if that’s possible to answer in a short time.