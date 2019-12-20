Can Huawei Get Indian Developers to Make Android Apps Sans Google?

The spillover effect of the US-China trade war has compelled one company to change its strategy, and stop relying on partners from the US.

Huawei is often criticised for supposedly being the mouthpiece of the Chinese government, but the company is a conglomerate that makes products and offers services across varied sectors.

This is why, when Google’s support to Huawei (and its devices) was cut off, the Chinese brand decided to take matters into its own hands, and build an ecosystem that doesn’t rely on external factors or resources. For this, the company is making a platform that runs on Android but doesn’t support any of the popular Google apps.

It claims to have been working on its ecosystem for a while, and now it is eyeing the Indian market, where it is hopeful of getting the Google faithful on board without having the top 5 apps on its side.