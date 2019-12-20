New Samsung Flip Phone Leaked, Could Rival the New Moto Razr
Samsung is all set to take on Motorola with its upcoming foldable phone, which is likely to launch in the coming months. Famed leakster Ice Universe has shared images allegedly showing the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung's clamshell foldable phone that it is going to release alongside the Galaxy S11 next year.
The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam.
The back appears to be made out of glass while the hinge looks similar to the one on the Galaxy Fold. Additionally, the smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung's One UI 2.0, based on Android 10.
The design of the phone is identical to the prototypes shown by the South Korean smartphone maker at its developer conference few months back.
The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000 (Rs 71,000 approx), which is comparatively more affordable than the new Moto Razr, which will be launching in the Indian market very soon.
The new Moto Razr comes with two displays with the primary display being the foldable screen and a smaller display on the outside. It is splash proof with a water-resistant nano coating finish.
These two devices will add some variety to the similar-looking smartphone market, and we’re keen to see how Android runs on flip phones like these.
(With IANS inputs)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)