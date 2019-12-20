New Samsung Flip Phone Leaked, Could Rival the New Moto Razr

Samsung is all set to take on Motorola with its upcoming foldable phone, which is likely to launch in the coming months. Famed leakster Ice Universe has shared images allegedly showing the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung's clamshell foldable phone that it is going to release alongside the Galaxy S11 next year.

The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam.

The back appears to be made out of glass while the hinge looks similar to the one on the Galaxy Fold. Additionally, the smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung's One UI 2.0, based on Android 10.