New WhatsApp Bug Deletes Group Chat History, Update Your App Now

It has been a challenging year for WhatsApp, with too many mishaps causing concern for the users, as well as other entities across the globe.

And after the big reveal of Pegasus spyware infecting thousands of devices, a new report brings more issues for the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

Check Point Research on Tuesday has publicly confirmed a new bug on the app, which could not only crash your group chats but also delete the chat history from day one. This bug would allow the attacker to send a malicious group chat message that would crash the app for all members of the group, the security researchers mentioned via its report.