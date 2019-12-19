Here’s Why Telecoms Shutting Down Service in Delhi Was illegal

Telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio and even the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) were ordered to shut down services in select parts of the capital.

An order, issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police on 18 December, started doing the rounds asking telecoms to shut down its services from 9AM to 1PM on 19 December. They duly adhered to the police order from the special cell.