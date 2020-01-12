TecQ: New Bluetooth Standard, iPhone 9, 5G in India & More
1. Uber in India Will Now Ask for 4-Digit OTP Before Starting Trips
Uber, on Thursday, announced a slew of safety features for its users in India that will be rolled out in the coming days. The company says that its users will now have to share 4-digit code before starting their trip via Uber Cab, Auto or Moto among others.
There have been multiple reports over the past few months, which claim that Uber has been testing this feature, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaking to The Verge, had confirmed the feature will be rolled out soon.
This will more or less work similarly to that of Ola cabs in India, which introduced this feature to make sure a driver doesn’t start the ride without the passenger having boarded.
2. Rumoured iPhone 9 Render Leaked, Comes With Single Rear Camera
We’ve just started with 2020, and leak reports of upcoming iPhones have already made their way in. This week, renowned tipster Steve HMcFly, also known as OnLeaks on Twitter, has shared renders of the rumoured iPhone SE 2 which is likely to be called iPhone 9.
According to reports, the so-called affordable iPhone series is expected to be announced in few months from now, and these renders suggest Apple is taking a rather conservative approach with the design of the product.
As you can see, not only does the supposed iPhone 9 carry a single camera at the back, it even comes with bezels, like the iPhone 8 series, and sports a physical home button too.
3. What Is 5G Technology & Why Is it a Challenge to Deploy It?
It’s 2020 and the era of 5G is here! A technology that’s been talked about over the past couple of years is finally rolling out across different countries like China, US, Japan, and even South Korea.
The mere mention of 5G incites conversations around augmented reality, autonomous vehicles and also IOT (Internet of Things) among others.
4. OnePlus Debuts Concept Phone With Hidden Camera – How Does it Work?
OnePlus has made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas this week with its concept phone design.
Many of us expected the company to enter the foldable phone market, but instead, the company has somewhat shown us a new engineering mechanism that will be able to hide camera sensors at the back of a smartphone.
To be honest, the company has merely used the existing OnePlus 7T Pro model to integrate and showcase this technology which could help other phone makers in the future.
OnePlus has made the concept phone in partnership with automobile giants McLaren.
5. Here’s How Bluetooth Will Get a Much Needed Upgrade in 2020
Bluetooth has been a multi-tasking tool for digital devices, allowing you to transfer data and pair devices to play music among others.
But today we’re talking about the audio side of Bluetooth, which has become commonplace with the advent of wireless music accessories over the past 12 months or so.
The Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas has come out with an upgrade for the tech, which will improve the battery life of your wireless devices as well as offer better quality audio.
They have done so by changing the codec (software that encodes audio files) that will be powering the next Bluetooth standard, most likely 5.2, which will be detailed later this year.
