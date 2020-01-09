What is 5G Technology & Why It’s a Challenge to Deploy It

5G is a technology that could speed up communications, but it has its own challenges.
  • 1. What is 5G?
  • 2. The Five Pillars of 5G Technology
  • 3. Advantages of 5G Technology
  • 4. Challenges for 5G
  • 5. Can 5G Work with 4G?



It’s 2020 and the era of 5G is here! A technology that’s been talked about over the past couple of years is finally rolling out across different countries like China, US, Japan, and even South Korea.

The mere mention of 5G incites conversations around augmented reality, autonomous vehicles and also IOT (Internet of Things) among others.

But amidst all the hullabaloo around 5G I am sure many would be intrigued as to what 5G technology is and how it will exist in an ecosystem dominated by legacy technology. So, let’s try and simplify it for you.

I should warn you that there will be some jargon and abbreviations along the way so please be patient with me. I’ll try to make it as simple as possible.

