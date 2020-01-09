What is 5G Technology & Why It’s a Challenge to Deploy It

It’s 2020 and the era of 5G is here! A technology that’s been talked about over the past couple of years is finally rolling out across different countries like China, US, Japan, and even South Korea.

The mere mention of 5G incites conversations around augmented reality, autonomous vehicles and also IOT (Internet of Things) among others.

But amidst all the hullabaloo around 5G I am sure many would be intrigued as to what 5G technology is and how it will exist in an ecosystem dominated by legacy technology. So, let’s try and simplify it for you.

I should warn you that there will be some jargon and abbreviations along the way so please be patient with me. I’ll try to make it as simple as possible.