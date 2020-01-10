Here’s How Bluetooth Will be Getting a Much Needed Upgrade in 2020

But today we’re talking about the audio side of Bluetooth, which has become commonplace with the advent of wireless music accessories over the past 12 months or so.

The Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas has come out with an upgrade for the tech, which will improve the battery life of your wireless devices as well as offer better quality audio.

They have done this by changing the codec (software that encodes audio files) that will be powering the next Bluetooth standard, most likely 5.2, which will be detailed later this year.