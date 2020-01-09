OnePlus Debuts Concept Phone With Hidden Camera - How it Works?

OnePlus has made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas this week with its concept phone design.

Many of us expected the company to enter the foldable phone market, instead, the company has somewhat shown us a new engineering mechanism that will be able to hide camera sensors at the back of a smartphone.

To be honest, the company has merely used the existing OnePlus 7T Pro model to integrate and showcase this technology which could help other phone makers in the future.

OnePlus has made the concept phone in partnership with automobile giants McLaren. It has been fitted with an electrochromic glass sheet on the back which hides the camera sensor at the push of a button, the company highlighted.