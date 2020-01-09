OnePlus Debuts Concept Phone With Hidden Camera - How it Works?
OnePlus has made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas this week with its concept phone design.
Many of us expected the company to enter the foldable phone market, instead, the company has somewhat shown us a new engineering mechanism that will be able to hide camera sensors at the back of a smartphone.
To be honest, the company has merely used the existing OnePlus 7T Pro model to integrate and showcase this technology which could help other phone makers in the future.
OnePlus has made the concept phone in partnership with automobile giants McLaren. It has been fitted with an electrochromic glass sheet on the back which hides the camera sensor at the push of a button, the company highlighted.
The same material is used on aircraft and the sunroof of McLaren’s super cars, which explains the partnership and how it enables OnePlus to pull of this technology. This material is used for windows on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane, which can go opaque
with a flick of a switch.
OnePlus says that in addition to this, the glass sheet doubles up as a filter to the camera which makes photos brighter in pro mode.
So, if you thought OnePlus will unveil a phone that’ll be launched in India or anywhere else for that matter then here’s the bad news.
The phone has been displayed to show what the new feature added to hide the camera can be used by other manufacturers as well. After all, camera bumps have been constant issue for us gadget reviewers as well as consumers in some ways. And now with most of the phones coming with a minimum of two rear cameras, this tech could go a long way in solving that problem.
Yes, the feature might not be affordable to equip right now but with increasing number of lenses on a phone, OnePlus and McLaren could help in changing the way phones are designed in the future and we’re excited to see how this unfolds.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)