Uber in India Will Now Ask for 4-Digit OTP Before Starting Trips

Uber on Thursday announced a slew of safety features for its users in India that will be rolled out to them in the coming days. The company says that its users will now have to share 4-digit code before starting their trip via Uber Cab, Auto or Moto among others.

There have been multiple reports over the past few months, which claims that Uber has been testing this feature, and Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, speaking to The Verge, had confirmed the feature will be rolled out soon.

This will more or less work similarly to that of Ola cabs in India, which introduced this feature to make sure a driver doesn’t start the ride without on-boarding the passenger.