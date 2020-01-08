Rumoured iPhone 9 Render Leaked, Comes With Single Rear Camera

But it’s hard to look beyond the design of this phone. I mean, does Apple really think that people in 2020 will be willing to buy a phone with a dated design such as this?

Unless Apple doesn’t lower down its price tag for the iPhone 9 (which is not likely), buyers in markets like India (if it gets assembled here) will probably look for other options, unless they really want to buy a phone from the Cupertino-based giant.

Mobile phones on a average carry a size of over 5.5-inch in the current market, so for Apple to bring back its design language with the iPhone 9 seems like a strange move, and after the iPhone SE, the company will soon have to give reasons behind this decision.