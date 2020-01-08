Rumoured iPhone 9 Render Leaked, Comes With Single Rear Camera
We’ve just started with 2020, and leak reports of upcoming iPhones have already made their way to the world. This week, renowned tipster Steve H.McFly, also known as OnLeaks on Twitter, has shared renders of the rumoured iPhone SE 2 which is likely to be called iPhone 9.
According to reports, the so-called affordable iPhone series is expected to be announced in few months from now, and these renders suggest Apple is taking a rather conservative approach with the design of the product.
As you can see, not only does the supposed iPhone 9 carry a single camera at the back, it even comes with bezels, like the iPhone 8 series, and sports a physical home button too.
The iPhone 9 will supposedly feature a 4.7-inch display and dimensions of 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm, virtually identical to the dimensions of the iPhone 8, the tipster pointed out in his blog post.
But it’s interesting that Apple is likely to use latest set of hardware to power the upcoming iPhone 9. The phone is expected to come with the A13 bionic chipset, which was first seen with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.
But it’s hard to look beyond the design of this phone. I mean, does Apple really think that people in 2020 will be willing to buy a phone with a dated design such as this?
Unless Apple doesn’t lower down its price tag for the iPhone 9 (which is not likely), buyers in markets like India (if it gets assembled here) will probably look for other options, unless they really want to buy a phone from the Cupertino-based giant.
Mobile phones on a average carry a size of over 5.5-inch in the current market, so for Apple to bring back its design language with the iPhone 9 seems like a strange move, and after the iPhone SE, the company will soon have to give reasons behind this decision.
