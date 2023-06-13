Starfield: Everything You Need To Know About Bethesda's Epic Sci-Fi RPG

Starfield will also feature several planets and star systems that we can visit and explore in the game. Each planet and star system will have its own unique features, such as climate, terrain, flora, fauna, culture, history, etc. Some of the planets and star systems that were shown in Starfield Direct include:

- Akila: A planet that is home to the capital of the Freestar Collective. It has a rugged and diverse landscape, with mountains, canyons, forests, and deserts. It also has a large wall that divides the planet into two regions: one that is controlled by the FSC, and one that is contested by various factions.



- Neon: A planet that is covered by a vast ocean, with only a few artificial islands on the surface. It is the headquarters of the Xenofresh corporation, which operates a massive fishery that harvests exotic and valuable fish from the depths of the ocean.



- New Atlantis: A planet that is the seat of power of the United Colonies. It is a highly advanced and urbanized planet, with skyscrapers, monorails, and holograms. It is also a melting pot of different cultures and races, as it welcomes immigrants and refugees from all over the galaxy.



- Kvinna: A planet that is a frozen wasteland, with glaciers, snowstorms, and icebergs. It is the home of the House of Krux, which has built a massive temple on the planet's north pole. The temple is rumored to contain secrets and relics of an ancient alien civilization.