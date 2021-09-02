Video Game Addiction Is Real – But How Worried Should You Be?

PUBG, Call of Duty, Mortal Combat, Candy Crush, Fruit Ninja, FIFA, Fortnite, Dota – most of us with smartphones have played at least one of these video games at some point in our lives.

The reward maybe nothing more than collecting ammunition, killing an enemy, scoring a goal or even slicing as many fruits as possible. We still get easily carried away by the stunning animation and the gameplay.

Gaming is fun. For a lot of children and young adults, it might also seem like a rite of passage, or just a hobby.

But for some, video games could be addictive and a real mental health condition.