Spotify May Soon Allow Users To Turn Off Personal Recommendations; Details Here

When it comes to music these days, Spotify is the go to platform for everyone. After getting launched in 2008, the application gained immense popularity worldwide. Besides having hundreds to thousands of songs as per everyone's taste, Spotify also has podcasts that makes the experience even better. The application keeps on introducing new features to enhance the user experience and keep the users hooked to the platform. One of the latest features that Spotify is going to introduce soon is "Turn Off Personal Recommendations."
While the personal recommendations offered by the Spotify Algorithms can be intriguing for many, there are a bunch of people who find it annoying and disappointing. For such people, the application is anticipated to provide an option to turn them off. Let us check out all the details about how to switch off the Spotify's Personal Recommendations feature.
Spotify's Personalized Recommendation Feature: How It Works?
The personal recommendation feature of Spotify works via different machine learning and AI-driven methods. The personal recommendations are generally made based upon the favorite genre, song history, and the time of the day during which songs are frequently listened by users. Integrating this method with content-based filtering allows for the recommendation of new songs that have comparable qualities by analysing the audio of a song that a user interacts with and taking into consideration factors like time signature, key, and tempo.
Besides, Spotify also employs collaborative filtering to recommend songs. This means, the app may suggest tracks to two users that share similar musical tastes, based on whether a user has listened to the song or not. Nevertheless, this may lead to Spotify suggesting more well-known songs more frequently than lesser-known ones, creating a 'echo chamber' effect, and it is essentially meaningless for brand-new users who have no listening history.
According to macrumors.com, "It is not clear when the new option to turn off personal recommendations will appear for Spotify users, or whether the trial is region-specific. Spotify simply says it is "evaluating the ability," and thanks users for trying it out to help make Spotify better."
While there is no official confirmation regarding the rolling out of option to switch off the personalized recommendations by Spotify, if it happens, the users will for sure enjoy it. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
