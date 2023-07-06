Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Teased

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date: The event is scheduled to take place on 26 July 2023, as per the details.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set to take place in the last week of July, as per the latest official details. The popular company has officially confirmed the date of its launch event so interested people must take note of the details. During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to make their debut. It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on 26 July 2023.

Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series will also be launched during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on the scheduled date. Interested people are excited to know the latest details about the upcoming event and we have all the information for you. Read till the end.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will happen in Seoul, South Korea. This information was announced in a press release recently so people should take note of it.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Event Details

According to the latest details, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on 26 July, and the event will start at 4:30 pm IST. All interested viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the event through the official website and YouTube channel of Samsung.

It is important to note that this is the company's second Galaxy Unpacked event for this year. People are excited to know more about the event that will be conducted in July.

Samsung has teased the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The company shared an image of the foldable phone while announcing the Galaxy Unpacked event date.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 Specs

The latest details online suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might feature a larger cover display and it is expected to compete with Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra, which is launched recently.

The Galaxy Fold 5, which is also set to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event, might feature a similar design with a new hinge. To know more about the specifications, you have to wait for the event to take place.

More details will be available online as the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date comes near.

(Written with inputs from NDTV Gadgets 360.)

Topics:  Samsung   Samsung Galaxy

Topics:  Samsung   Samsung Galaxy 

3 months
12 months
12 months
