Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped To Launch This Year: Know Expected Specs & Details

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been making the headlines often over the past few months. Currently, the Galaxy S23 FE is believed to launch in certain areas. Tipster Revegnus has revealed certain details about the model that interested people should note. It is important to remember that Samsung has not made any official announcements about the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE yet so buyers should wait for the updates. More details are likely to be available soon.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to make its debut within the third quarter of 2023. Certain leaks state that the model will launch either by July or August 2023. It is important to note that the launch date is a rumour for now as the company has not made any announcements. One should wait for the official announcements.
As of now, no details regarding the specifications or price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is revealed. Interested buyers should wait to know the specifications, price range, and other details before they think to purchase the model.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Expected Specifications and Price
There are certain rumours about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE surfacing online. As per earlier reports, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 5G SoC.
It is important to note that the model will not be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, these are just rumours because the company has not confirmed anything.
The upcoming smartphone is expected to be available in 6GB and 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is also likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor.
The handset is also said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. These are all the specification rumours available online about the device.
To know more about the features and price range of the model, you have to wait for Samsung to make the official announcements. Interested people will get to know about the features once the launch date is formally confirmed by the company.
