Here’s All That Unfolded at the Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Event
The Galaxy F41 will go on sale starting 16 October.
Further strengthening its presence in the mid-price smartphone segment, Samsung has launched the 6.4-inch Galaxy F41 with a 64-megapixel primary sensor rear camera system and a 6000 mAh battery in India.
The 6GB+64GB memory variant has been priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant will be available for Rs 17,999 (expandable memory up to 512GB).
That Galaxy F41 will go on sale on the first day of the six-day Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale, starting 16 October.
In this price segment, you also have the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Poco X2.
The phone was launched via an online event which featured performances from singers Neeti Mohan and Neha Kakkar, and rapper Divine.
The show hosted by radio jockey and actor Aparshakti Khurana also featured stand up comedy artist Rahul Dua.
At the end of each performance, the artists talked about their experience with the F41 and also highlighted some of the key features of the device.
As an introductory offer, both variants of the phone will be available with a discount of Rs 1,500.
The phone features 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display and is powered by an Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor. It comes with a polycarbonate back panel and will be offered in three colours — Black, Blue and Green.
