Here’s All That Unfolded at the Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Event

Further strengthening its presence in the mid-price smartphone segment, Samsung has launched the 6.4-inch Galaxy F41 with a 64-megapixel primary sensor rear camera system and a 6000 mAh battery in India.

The 6GB+64GB memory variant has been priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant will be available for Rs 17,999 (expandable memory up to 512GB).

That Galaxy F41 will go on sale on the first day of the six-day Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale, starting 16 October.

In this price segment, you also have the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Poco X2.