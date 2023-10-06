Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Discounts on Electronic Devices, Know Latest Details Here

Samsung formally announced its Fab Grab Fest on Thursday, 5 October. The company is getting ready to offer big discounts on some of the latest electronic gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, accessories, etc. Interested buyers should go through all the latest details about the Samsung Fab Grab Fest and take advantage of the offers. It is likely to take place during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which are starting on 8 October.
You can access the Samsung Fab Grab Fest offers via the official website of the company, the Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Apart from the discounts, buyers can also access other offers such as bank cashback of up to 27.5 percent. You must use your HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks' debit and credit cards to get cashback.
Here are some of the discounts that buyers can take advantage of during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. Know the discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices that Samsung will offer during the sale.
Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Discount Details
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive up to 45 percent discounts on their actual prices during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest. One should note that the launch price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was Rs 1,54,999.
The starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was Rs 99,999. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen. The Flip 5 and Fold 5 models are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs.
Another popular smartphone model that will receive up to 45 percent discount during the sale is Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The original price of the device is Rs 1,24,999. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 74,999. You can grab the smartphone at a 45 percent discount.
Apart from smartphones, smart wearables will also be available at a discounted rate. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds FE, and Samsung Galaxy Bud 2 Pro.
Samsung laptops such as the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Book 3 360, Book 3 and Galaxy Book Go will get up to 36 percent off during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest.
