Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Discounts on Electronic Devices, Know Latest Details Here

Samsung formally announced its Fab Grab Fest on Thursday, 5 October. The company is getting ready to offer big discounts on some of the latest electronic gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, accessories, etc. Interested buyers should go through all the latest details about the Samsung Fab Grab Fest and take advantage of the offers. It is likely to take place during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which are starting on 8 October.

You can access the Samsung Fab Grab Fest offers via the official website of the company, the Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Apart from the discounts, buyers can also access other offers such as bank cashback of up to 27.5 percent. You must use your HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks' debit and credit cards to get cashback.