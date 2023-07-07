Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on 26 July: Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Teased and More

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 will take place on 26 July in in Seoul, South Korea at 4:30 pm.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 is all set to take place on 26 July 2023. During the event, several products are expected to be launched including foldable smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newest tablet series Galaxy Tab S9, and many more.

Reportedly, accessories like Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones will also be unveiled at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This year's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea.

When Will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Take Place?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

Where Will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Take Place?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea.

At What Time Will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Take Place?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 4:30pm IST.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023?

The live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 will be available on the official YouTube channel of the company.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Expectations

As per reports, following products may be launched at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023.

  • Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • Galaxy Fold 5

  • Galaxy Tab S9 series

  • Galaxy Watch 6

  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

  • Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones

Topics:  Samsung Galaxy 

