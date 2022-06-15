Quordle 142 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day for 15 June 2022

The popular word puzzle Quordle has new words of the day for the players to solve on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Players can start solving the Quordle 142 puzzles without worrying as the words are comparatively easy. We have heard the terms so it should not be difficult for the players to guess the words of the day. However, everybody should keep in mind that they only have nine changes to figure out the words .

The ones who are unable to guess the words of the day after using up all their chances, do not get a score. Therefore, it is crucial for all the players to use their chances wisely. If the players can understand the hints and clues provided to find the words, they will be able to get a score.