Quordle 139 Answers Today: Check Hints, Clues and Words for 12 June 2022

Check words for Quordle 139 here.

Quordle is back with a new set of words for Sunday, 12 June 2022. Wordle, the popular word puzzle game, has inspired the launch of many different types of word puzzle game. One such game is Quordle, which is slowly gaining popularity. It was created by Freddie Meyer.

Just like Wordle, players of Quordle are also required to guess correct five-letter words. However, it is a bit more difficult than the former one, as players are required to guess four words in nine attempts. After each guess, the colour of the word boxes changes to show how close your guess was to the word.

In this article, we have curated some hints and clues which might help you in guessing the correct words for Quordle 139.

Quordle 139: Hints and Clues for 12 June

  • Quordle words of the day begin with the letters S, G, O, and F.

  • Quordle 139 answers for 12 June end with the letters K, A, E and E.

  • All the words for Quordle 139 comprises of at least on vowel

  • The vowel 'A' has been repeated twice in one of the words.

Quordle 139: Answer for 12 June 2022

If you are only left with your last few chances and still haven't guesses the correct word(s), then here's the solution for Quordle 139. Words for 12 June Quordle are:

  • Word 1: SHIRK

  • Word 2: GUAVA

  • Word 3: OPINE

  • Word 4: FABLE

Check this space regularly for daily hints and clues for Quordle.

