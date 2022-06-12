Quordle 139 Answers Today: Check Hints, Clues and Words for 12 June 2022

Quordle is back with a new set of words for Sunday, 12 June 2022. Wordle, the popular word puzzle game, has inspired the launch of many different types of word puzzle game. One such game is Quordle, which is slowly gaining popularity. It was created by Freddie Meyer.

Just like Wordle, players of Quordle are also required to guess correct five-letter words. However, it is a bit more difficult than the former one, as players are required to guess four words in nine attempts. After each guess, the colour of the word boxes changes to show how close your guess was to the word.