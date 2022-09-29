Quordle 248 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 29 September 2022
Quordle 248 Words of the Day Today: Go to quordle.com and solve the puzzles for Thursday, 29 September 2022.
Get ready to solve Quordle 248 answers today, on Thursday, 29 September 2022. The words of the day were extremely easy on Wednesday so the players could get their scores. Now, it is time to solve the puzzles on Thursday so that one can maintain their score streak. We are here to help you get the score for today. To play the puzzle game, go to the official website of Quordle – quordle.com. You will find the puzzles there.
New puzzles are updated on the official website after 12 am every day. It is time for the players to start solving Quordle 248 answers today, on Thursday, 29 September 2022. You have only nine chances to guess the solutions so be careful. We will help you with the hints, clues, and answers as well for today.
If you are here to know the Quordle hints and clues for Thursday, then this is the right place. Go through the hints and clues before trying to solve the puzzles on your own.
Take a look at the final solutions only when you cannot solve the puzzles. Looking at the answers, without even trying, will spoil the suspense of the game. Try to learn new words on Thursday and improve your vocabulary.
Quordle 248 Hints and Clues: 29 September 2022
Let's know the Quordle 248 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 29 September 2022:
Two words of the day on Thursday begin with the alphabet F.
The second letter in two words of the day today is L.
All four words of the day have at least one vowel.
The letter L is repeated twice in the second word for today.
These are the possible hints and clues for Thursday. We hope we could help the players to get the score.
Quordle 248 Solutions for Today: 29 September 2022
Now that we have already discussed the hints and clues, it is time to reveal the solutions. Stop reading immediately if you are not here for the solutions.
If you have exhausted all your chances in the online web-based word game or want to cross-check your answers, then you can keep reading because this is the correct place.
Quordle 248 solutions for today, Thursday, 29 September 2022, are mentioned below for the readers:
Word 1: FLINT
Word 2: FLAIL
Word 3: HAZEL
Word 4: RUMBA
Keep following this space if you are a regular player and want to maintain your score streak by guessing the right answers.
