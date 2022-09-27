Wordle 466 Answer Today, 28 September 2022: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day
Wordle 466 word of the day today: Read the hints and clues stated by us for 28 September 2022.
Hello folks! Are you ready to solve the new puzzle of wordle on Wednesday? Well, a new level Wordle 466 is here, the level has been updated for Wednesday, 28 September 2022, and we are here to help you to get closer to the answer of the day. Like every day, we have got some amazing hints and clues for you so that it becomes easy and fun to guess the Wordle 466 words of the day effortlessly.
All the daily Wordle Players should remember that the answers can be easy, difficult, and tricky at times. We will know what the game has in store for us on Wednesday. But hints and clues will help you guess the word easily and that's why we are here.
Wordle is an online puzzle game that is owned and published by The New York Times. The players are supposed to solve and complete the puzzle in less time with fewer guesses. If you are a puzzle lover, you will enjoy the game.
Hints and Clues for Wordle 466 Today, 28 September 2022
Check out the hints and clues for Wordle 466 on Wednesday, 28 September 2022), listed below, and find out the answer:
The word of the day has 'U' as its first letter.
The word of the day for wordle 466 ends with 'P'
There is one vowel repeated twice.
The wordle answer on Wednesday is a verb
Bonus Hint: The meaning of the word is seize or take over.
Wordle 466 Answer on Wednesday, 28 September 2022
If you could not guess the Wordle 466 answer, do not worry because we have your back. We will reveal the Wordle answer r word of the day for today so that you do not miss out on the daily score. The answer to Wordle 466 on 28 September 2022 is:
USURP
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Wordle Wordle Answer wordle hints
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.