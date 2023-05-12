OPPO Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, India Launch Soon: Check Features

The tech giant Oppo is expected to launch OPPO Reno 10 Series anytime soon in China and other global markets. The upcoming OPPO Reno 10 Series may arrive with three variants including Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the OPPO Reno 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ 5G have been recently spotted on BIS India website, which suggests that the OPPO Reno 10 Series may arrive in India soon. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date and time. BIS certification is important for all the electronic gadgets that are supposed to be launched in the country.