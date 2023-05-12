OPPO Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, India Launch Soon: Check Features

The tech giant Oppo is expected to launch OPPO Reno 10 Series anytime soon in China and other global markets. The upcoming OPPO Reno 10 Series may arrive with three variants including Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+.
According to a report by MySmartPrice, the OPPO Reno 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ 5G have been recently spotted on BIS India website, which suggests that the OPPO Reno 10 Series may arrive in India soon. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date and time. BIS certification is important for all the electronic gadgets that are supposed to be launched in the country.
OPPO Reno 10 Series: Expected Features and Specifications
As per several leaks, following may be the features and specs of the upcoming OPPO Reno 10 Series.
A 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera system may include a a 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, 8 megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, a 64 megapixel periscope lens, and a 32 megapixel selfie camera.
According to Geekbench, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while the Reno 10 Pro is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.
The Reno 10 series may run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 on top.
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ may have a storage of 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage while the Reno 10 Pro may arrive with 12 GB Ram variant.
The series may be equipped with a 4700mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
The exact features and specs of OPPO Reno 10 Series will be unveiled at the launch event. Check this space regularly for latest details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)