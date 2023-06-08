OnePlus Fold To Debut in August This Year: Features, Specs, Price, and More

The tech giant OnePlus is likely to unveil its first-ever foldable smartphone soon. As per a report by by 91Mobile, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Foldable smartphone would debut in the second half of 2023. The launch event of the foldable handset by OnePlus will take place in the month of August in New York.

Earlier, the CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau had announced that the OnePlus foldable will be revealed in 2023. The upcoming foldable device by OnePlus will compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and other foldable smartphones in the market.

According to leaks, the OnePlus foldable phone will arrive in global markets including India in the month of August. There is no information about the price yet.

The company recently launched OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition in India at a price of Rs 64,999.

Let us read about the features, specifications, and other details about the upcoming OnePlus Foldable smartphone.

