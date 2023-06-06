Apple Vision Pro Launched Recently: Know Specifications, Price, and Availability

The Apple Vision Pro made its debut at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, 5 June. Apple's first mixed reality headset with high-resolution displays with EyeSight assists the user to remain cautious of their surroundings. It is important to note that the brand-new device is equipped with eye and voice control support. The device also has multiple sensors and cameras, as per the latest official details announced during the conference. It has some exciting features that will interest the users.

The Apple Vision Pro supports augmented reality (AR) as well as virtual reality (VR) technologies. The brand-new mixed reality headset from the popular company, Apple, is backed by a battery pack that the user wears. The headset looks like a pair of ski goggles equipped with an aluminium frame and a glass display, as per the details.