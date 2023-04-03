NASA Will Name 4 Artemis II Moon Astronauts: When & Where To Watch Live Online?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will reveal the names of four astronauts who are going to travel to the Moon on Monday. These four crew members of the Artemis II mission include three Americans and one Canadian.

The Artemis II moon astronauts will travel to the moon for a period of 10 days mission, which will probably last not before the end of 2024. Before starting their journey, the Artemis II crew will meet with the pantheon of American astronauts who have already travelled to the moon during the Apollo era from 1968 to 1972.

Artemis II is expected to be launched not before November 2024. It is the first of NASA’s new missions to the moon with crew on board.

Let us read about read about when and where will be the names of four Artemis II astronauts revealed.