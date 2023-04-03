ADVERTISEMENT

NASA Will Name 4 Artemis II Moon Astronauts: When & Where To Watch Live Online?

NASA will make an announcement on Monday to reveal the names of 4 Artemis II moon astronauts. Details below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
i

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will reveal the names of four astronauts who are going to travel to the Moon on Monday. These four crew members of the Artemis II mission include three Americans and one Canadian.

The Artemis II moon astronauts will travel to the moon for a period of 10 days mission, which will probably last not before the end of 2024. Before starting their journey, the Artemis II crew will meet with the pantheon of American astronauts who have already travelled to the moon during the Apollo era from 1968 to 1972.

Artemis II is expected to be launched not before November 2024. It is the first of NASA’s new missions to the moon with crew on board.

Let us read about read about when and where will be the names of four Artemis II astronauts revealed.

When Is the Artemis II Announcement by NASA?

The Artemis II announcement will take place on Monday, 3 April 2023 at 11am (Eastern Time). In the announcement, the names of four astronauts will be revealed to the world.

Where Will the Artemis II Announcement Take Place?

The Artemis II Announcement will be presented by NASA from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming and Telecast of Four Artemis II Moon Astronauts?

The live streaming of the announcement will be available on the NASA Live TV app and the official YouTube channel. You can also follow the below links.

NASA Live TV

NASA YouTube Channel

Topics:  NASA   Artemis II   Artemis II Mission 

