NASA to Make Second Attempt at Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Today
The first attempt at launching the mission, on 29 August, had met with failure due to 'technical reasons.'
However, prospects for a successful launch seem bleak as weather reports predicted only 40 percent chances of favourable conditions for the day. The US space agency has also said that some technical issues are yet to be resolved, Reuters reported.
The launch has been scheduled at 11:47 pm (IST).
After a failed attempt on Monday, NASA said that the experience was useful for trouble-shooting some of the difficulties that were encountered.
Currently, the 32-storey-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion astronaut capsule have been kept on its launch pad to avoid having to roll the enormous rocket back into the assembly building.
If all the repairs check out, the SLS will blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre on Saturday for a six-week test flight around the moon.
The launch would also mark the beginning of the space agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis programme, which is the successor to the Apollo lunar project in the 1960s and 70s.
First Launch Attempt
NASA's first Artemis launch attempt on 29 August had met with failure after data showed that one of the rocket’s main-stage engines did not reach the required pre-launch temperature for ignition.
Officials from the space agency said that they believe a faulty sensor in the rocket's engine had caused the problem.
To tide over the problem, mission managers will begin their engine-cooling process around 30 minutes earlier in the launch countdown, Reuters reported NASA’s Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson as saying.
The mission aims to put the 5.75-million-pound rocket in a strenuous demonstration flight that would push its limits, before NASA considers it to be reliable enough to have astronauts on board the SLS.
The last time human beings walked on the moon was in 1972, when a two-man Apollo 17 team, comprising Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt, successfully landed on it.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
