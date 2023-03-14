Meta Slashes 10,000 More Jobs in Second Round of Layoffs: Who Is Affected?

Meta is looking to terminate the employment of over 10,000 workers in the next four months, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Driving the news: Zuckerberg announced the tech giant's second round of layoffs in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 14 March.

5,000 open job positions at Meta will be folded up, the post further revealed

With these job cuts, Meta is reportedly looking to improve its "financial performance in a difficult environment."

"This will be tough and there's no way around that," the billionaire added

Why it matters: The global tech industry has seen a frenzy of firings since last year. This has led to thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US being out of a job.