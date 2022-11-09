Here Are the Reasons Behind Mark Zuckerberg Firing 13% of All Meta Employees

Over 11,000 Meta employees are now out of a job owing to layoffs at the company that were carried out across departments.

What happened? The big tech firm laid off 13 percent of its workforce on Wednesday, 9 November, according to a report by The New York Times.

Until September 2022, Meta had a total of 87,314 people on its payroll

Ironically, the company’s hiring department has been severely gutted in this round of job cuts.

Why it matters: Believe it or not, layoffs at this scale are not typical of the Silicon Valley-based company which had been steadily hiring more employees since its early stages. This indicates that the firing is no small affair, further suggesting that all is not okay at Menlo Park.