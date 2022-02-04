Meta Erases $250 Billion in Value, Biggest One-Day Wipeout in History

After the first quarterly earnings report of the newly christened Meta, shares plunged about 26 percent on Thursday, a crash of about $250 billion from the social media networking giant's market capitalisation.

As a result, Zuckerberg personally lost 29 billion (about 24 percent) of his net worth. At $84.8 billion, he slipped to No 12 in the Forbes real-time billionaires index, behind India's Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Facebook lost daily users globally for the first time ever, and reported lower-than-expected ad growth.