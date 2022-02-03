Facebook Loses Daily Users for the First Time, Ad Growth Slows

Meta still made nearly $40 billion in profit in 2021, mostly from advertising.

"We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse," he added.

The company's family of apps (FoA) include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services.

The user growth slowdown came in the same period when the company, formerly known as Facebook, announced that it would rebrand as a "metaverse" company.

(Published in an arrangement with IANS.)