ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook Loses Daily Users for the First Time, Ad Growth Slows

The company confirmed late on Wednesday that it is the first sequential decline in its history.

IANS
Published
Tech News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.</p></div>
i

For the first time ever, Facebook has lost daily users globally, reporting lower-than-expected ad growth that sent its stock plunging nearly 20 percent. The massive stock drop instantly wiped out roughly $200 billion in its market value.

The Meta-owned Facebook platform registered 1.929 billion daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.

The company confirmed late on Wednesday that it is the first sequential decline in its history.

Facebook's monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.91 billion as of 31 December 2021, an increase of just 4 percent year-over-year.

Also Read

Zuckerberg Says Meta Is Building the World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer

Zuckerberg Says Meta Is Building the World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer
ADVERTISEMENT

$40 Billion Profit, Mostly From Ads

Meta still made nearly $40 billion in profit in 2021, mostly from advertising.

"We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse," he added.

The company's family of apps (FoA) include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services.

The user growth slowdown came in the same period when the company, formerly known as Facebook, announced that it would rebrand as a "metaverse" company.

(Published in an arrangement with IANS.)

Also Read

Virtual Assets to Be Taxed at 30%: What Does This Mean For Crypto Investors?

Virtual Assets to Be Taxed at 30%: What Does This Mean For Crypto Investors?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT