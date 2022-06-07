MeitY Re-releases Draft IT Rules, Grievance Panel To Keep Big Tech in Check

The government’s proposal to set-up a grievance panel that will have power to override decisions of social media companies and other internet firms is aimed at addressing some infirmities and gaps arising out of big technology companies, an official statement said on Monday, 6 June.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a press note attached with the reloaded draft notification to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, said that it will hold public consultation in mid-June on the proposal.

It has also extended time for public comments on the draft notification to amend the IT Rules, 2021, by 30 days from 6 June onward.

The draft notice dated 1 June had mentioned 22 June as the last date for public comments. The draft was removed by Meity on 2 June and has been again uploaded on its website.