Google Disables RCS Ads in India After Brands Bombard Users With Spam

Google has barred businesses from using RCS, or Rich Communication Services, in India after reports emerged that companies have been abusing the feature to spam users with multiple ads without consent.

"We are aware that some businesses are abusing our anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to users in India. We are disabling this feature in India while we work with the industry to improve the experience for users," a company spokesperson told Android Authority.

In recent months, several users have complained about incessant RCS spam, primarily related to personal loans, gambling companies and life insurance.