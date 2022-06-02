Profits & Scandals: Highlights of Sheryl Sandberg's Journey at Meta

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her position as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meta this fall, after spending 14 years as second-in-command at the company.

Sandberg will continue to serve on Meta's board of directors and the company's current Chief Growth Officer Javier Olivan will take her job.

"It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Sandberg was the first woman to sit on Facebook's board and is credited with making the company profitable. However, she was also involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other controversies that have plagued Meta through the years.

Here are the highlights of her time at Meta: